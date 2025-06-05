BSF jawan abducted by Bangladeshi nationals in West Bengal's Murshidabad, released later

A BSF trooper was allegedly abducted by Bangladeshi nationals in West Bengal's Murshidabad district but was released a few hours later after intervention with the Border Guard Bangladesh. The trooper is reported to be safe and well.

Updated5 Jun 2025, 10:08 AM IST
The incident took place in the early hours near Chandni Chowk, close to the Border Security Force camp in Sutia. | Representational image
The incident took place in the early hours near Chandni Chowk, close to the Border Security Force camp in Sutia. | Representational image(ANI)

A BSF trooper was allegedly abducted by Bangladeshi nationals in West Bengal's Murshidabad district but was released a few hours later after intervention with the Border Guard Bangladesh, PTI reported citing officials. 

“The incident took place in the early hours near Chandni Chowk, close to the Border Security Force camp in Sutiar, Nurpur in the district,” they said.

PTI reported citing BSF sources, that the jawan was trying to stop an infiltration attempt from the Bangladesh side near Kathalia village when he was captured by miscreants from Bangladesh’s Chapai Nawabganj district.

“He was abducted by Bangladeshi nationals and was held captive, but was released within a couple of hours after we flagged the issue with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). The jawan is now with us and doing fine,” a senior BSF official of the South Bengal Frontier told PTI.

The trooper was handed over to the Indian authorities after a flag meeting between the two border forces.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, the sources told PTI.

The BSF is reviewing security protocols in the area, but is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • The incident underscores ongoing security challenges along the India-Bangladesh border.
  • Quick diplomatic communication can lead to rapid resolution in cross-border incidents.
  • The cooperation between BSF and BGB is crucial for maintaining peace at the border.

