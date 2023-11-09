comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 09 2023 11:35:18
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 238.9 0.97%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.45 0.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 652.05 1.53%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 577.4 -0.48%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,488.1 -0.21%
Business News/ News / India/  BSF jawan injured in J-K's Samba as Pakistan Rangers open fire
Back Back

BSF jawan injured in J-K's Samba as Pakistan Rangers open fire

 Livemint

Jammu and Kashmir: BSF gave a befitting response to Pakistan Rangers for ceasefire violation and unprovoked firing on posts.

Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the spot where the four rusted magazines of AK-47 were recovered from the pond along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, in Samba on Tuesday. (ANI)Premium
Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the spot where the four rusted magazines of AK-47 were recovered from the pond along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, in Samba on Tuesday. (ANI)

A Border Security Force jawan sustained bullet injuries after Pakistan rangers violated the ceasefire along the international border in the Ramgarh and Arnia sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday night, an official said.

The injured jawan was rushed to Community Health Centre Ramgarh for treatment, from where he was shifted to a Military hospital after receiving first aid.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Shamshad said, “A 28-year-old BSF jawan with a bullet injury was brought here. After first aid, he was shifted to a Military hospital. He was brought here around 1 am. As soon as the information was received, teams of doctors immediately reached here."

The BSF gave a befitting response to the Pakistan Rangers for the ceasefire violation and unprovoked firing on their posts, said India's border guarding organization in an official statement.

“During night intervening 8/9 Nov 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded by BSF troops. Detail follows...," the statement read.

A local resident said that he was witness to a heavy exchange of fire between the BSF troopers and the Rangers around 2 am.

"There was a heavy exchange of fire (between the BSF troops and Pakistan Rangers). The locals panicked as the Pakistan forces resorted to unprovoked firing and stayed indoors. The firing took place after 4-5 years," the local told ANI.

Meanwhile, a terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed in the Kathohalan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said that incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

 

(With ANI inputs)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 09:24 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App