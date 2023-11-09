Hello User
BSF jawan injured in J-K's Samba as Pakistan Rangers open fire

BSF jawan injured in J-K's Samba as Pakistan Rangers open fire

Livemint

Jammu and Kashmir: BSF gave a befitting response to Pakistan Rangers for ceasefire violation and unprovoked firing on posts.

Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the spot where the four rusted magazines of AK-47 were recovered from the pond along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, in Samba on Tuesday. (ANI)

A Border Security Force jawan sustained bullet injuries after Pakistan rangers violated the ceasefire along the international border in the Ramgarh and Arnia sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday night, an official said.

The injured jawan was rushed to Community Health Centre Ramgarh for treatment, from where he was shifted to a Military hospital after receiving first aid.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Shamshad said, “A 28-year-old BSF jawan with a bullet injury was brought here. After first aid, he was shifted to a Military hospital. He was brought here around 1 am. As soon as the information was received, teams of doctors immediately reached here."

The BSF gave a befitting response to the Pakistan Rangers for the ceasefire violation and unprovoked firing on their posts, said India's border guarding organization in an official statement.

“During night intervening 8/9 Nov 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded by BSF troops. Detail follows...," the statement read.

A local resident said that he was witness to a heavy exchange of fire between the BSF troopers and the Rangers around 2 am.

"There was a heavy exchange of fire (between the BSF troops and Pakistan Rangers). The locals panicked as the Pakistan forces resorted to unprovoked firing and stayed indoors. The firing took place after 4-5 years," the local told ANI.

Meanwhile, a terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed in the Kathohalan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said that incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

(With ANI inputs)

Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 09:24 AM IST
