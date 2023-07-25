BSF Jawan sexually assaults a woman in Manipur store, suspended

BSF Jawan sexually assaults a woman in Manipur store, suspended2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:37 PM IST
The alleged molestation footage from a CCTV camera inside a grocery store in the Imphal West district, shared widely on social media, showed a man in uniform and carrying an INSAS rifle - later identified as Head Constable Satish Prasad --groping the woman
A head constable of Border Security Force, caught sexually assaulting a woman on camera inside a grocery store in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, has been suspended by the paramilitary force, news agency PTI reported.
