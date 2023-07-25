BSF Jawan sexually assaults a woman in Manipur store, suspended

A head constable of Border Security Force, caught sexually assaulting a woman on camera inside a grocery store in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, has been suspended by the paramilitary force, news agency PTI reported.

The alleged molestation footage from a CCTV camera inside a grocery store in the Imphal West district, shared widely on social media, showed a man in uniform and carrying an INSAS rifle - later identified as Head Constable Satish Prasad --groping the woman.

A case has been filed against Prasad.

"The incident took place in Imphal on July 20 at a shop near a petrol pump. The accused has been identified as Head Constable Satish Prasad. He has been suspended and a case has been registered against him," a senior officer told PTI. Prasad was suspended on the same day after the paramilitary force received a complaint.

The central armed police force ordered an internal probe against the head constable who belongs to the number 100 battalion of the force that was sent to the strife-torn northeastern state as an ad-hoc unit for security duties.

"He has been kept in close arrest and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him," the official said.

The BSF has zero tolerance for such acts and a fair investigation will be conducted in this incident, PTI reported quoting the officer.

Meanwhile, the fresh incident of violence against a woman comes days after a video of a group of men sexually assaulting and disrobing two women in Manipur went viral. Seven people have been apprehended in the case so far.

On May 4, two more women were allegedly raped and murdered by a mob in the state capital of Imphal, according to details of a first information report (FIR) seen by HT. Not only did the two incidents happen on the same day within an hour of each other, the victims hailed from the same community (Kuki) as did the perpetrators (Meitei), according to the FIRs.

Over 160 people have been killed and several injured since clashes broke out between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur on May 3, following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest against the former community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

On Tuesday, the Manipur government partially lifted the internet ban by conditionally allowing broadband service while keeping the ban on mobile internet.