BSF Jawan sexually assaults a woman in Manipur store, suspended

On May 4, two more women were allegedly raped and murdered by a mob in the state capital of Imphal, according to details of a first information report (FIR) seen by HT. Not only did the two incidents happen on the same day within an hour of each other, the victims hailed from the same community (Kuki) as did the perpetrators (Meitei), according to the FIRs.

