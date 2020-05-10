Home > News > India > BSF reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, total count at 276

NEW DELHI : Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the force to 276.

According to an official, out of the new cases, 16 have been detected in Tripura and two cases are from Delhi.

"18 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Border Security Force (BSF) today- 16 from Tripura and 2 are from Delhi. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the force stands at 276," said the official.

Earlier on May 8, 30 BSF personnel tested positive for COVID-19, including six from Delhi and 24 from Tripura.

