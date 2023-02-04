The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday near the International Border in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar sector, and seized six kilogrammes of narcotics.

The BSF achieved success during a joint operation carried out in close coordination with Rajasthan Police in the general area of Srikaranpur of the Sriganganagar sector on the India-Pakistan International Border (IB).

The BSF personnel shot down the drone in the joint operation soon after it crossed the IB to smuggle narcotics into Indian territory.

"During the intervening night of February 3-4, 2023, alert BSF troops deployed on Indo-Pak International Border in General area Srikaranpur of Sector Sriganganagar, in a Joint Ops with Police shot down a Pak drone which entered into India side of IB to smuggle Narcotics," said the BSF in a statement.

During the search, the force said, one Pakistani drone and two bags containing six packets of suspected narcotics weighing approximately 6 kg have been recovered by BSF troops.

The BSF got success, a day after Pakistani drone was shot down which crossed the International Border and intruded in Punjab's Amritsar. The drone was shot by the BSF personnel on the intervening night of 2nd-3rd February 2023 at about 2.30 am which had intruded in the area of responsibility of Border Outpost Rear Kakkar in Amritsar Sector (Punjab).

That drone was recovered near the border fence and zero line, and a packet of 5kg heroin was also recovered with the drone.

The BSF is responsible to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border. (ANI)

