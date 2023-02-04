BSF shoots down Pak drone in Rajasthan, seizes 6 kg narcotics

The BSF got success, a day after Pakistani drone was shot down which crossed the International Border and intruded in Punjab's Amritsar. The drone was shot by the BSF personnel on the intervening night of 2nd-3rd February 2023 at about 2.30 am which had intruded in the area of responsibility of Border Outpost Rear Kakkar in Amritsar Sector (Punjab).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}