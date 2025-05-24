BSF shoots Pakistani intruder dead in infiltration bid in Gujarat

The Border Security Forces (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder on Friday night. He was attempting to enter Indian territory in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, officials sai on Friday.

The security forces said in statement that the troops spotted a suspicious person advancing towards the border fence after crossing the International Border.

Taking swift action, BSF challenged the intruder but the intruder continued to advance, prompting them to open fire.

The intruder was neutralized on the spot, the statement added.

Security forces have been on high alert after Pakistan committed ceasefire violations by cross-border shelling following Operation Sindoor.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POJK).

In Rajasthan, BSF is maintaining a strong presence along the international border in Jaisalmer, as part of ongoing Operation Sindoor.

BSF personnel are working tirelessly to ensure national security and prevent any potential threats from across the border.

Yogendra Singh Rathore, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jaisalmer BSF, emphasized the force' unwavering commitment to national security, highlighting their role as the first line of defense.

"BSF is the first line of defence and is always alert on the border. 5-6 years after its formation, the India-Pakistan war took place in 1971, and even then, it proved its usefulness. We were victorious during the Kargil war too.

When the incident happened on 22nd April, when they (terrorists) killed our innocent citizens, after that, we were ready to give them a befitting reply. We stood by the decision taken by the Government of India, and we were fully prepared so that we could stop any misadventure right there," said DIG Rathore.

Border Security Force (BSF) Officer Jaipal Singh highlighted the BSF's readiness to ensure national security, particularly effectively neutralising drone threats during Operation Sindoor.

He said, "During Operation Sindoor, before Operation Sindoor and in the future, BSF has always been ready to perform its duty for the security of the country. During Operation Sindoor, the drone activities increased a lot. The enemy sent drones and shells, and we used our equipment tactfully and neutralised their drones...The Indian Air Force did a very good job during this. Many air bases of Pakistan were damaged. This is a matter of pride for us.