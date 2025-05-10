BSF Sub-Inspector Md Imteyaz killed in cross-border firing by Pakistan in Jammu's RS Pura area

Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, May 10, announced the death of Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz, who was caught in the cross-border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area of Jammu & Kashmir, according to a social media post on X.

“We salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF #Braveheart Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz in service of the nation on 10 May 2025 during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, District Jammu,” said BSF Jammu in a social media post on platform X.

According to the official announcement, Md Imteyaz, while leading a border outpost, gallantly led from the front. The Director General (DG) BSF extended their deepest condolences to the Sub Inspector's family.

“Wreath laying ceremony with full honours shall take place tomorrow at Frontier HQ Jammu, Paloura,” said BSF Jammu in its post on X.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday, May 10 announced that the nation has entered into an agreement with Pakistan on Saturday, May 10, to stop firing action on each other through land and air from 5 p.m. (IST).

“The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST,” said Vikram Misri.

Also Read | Blackout: Full list of cities impacted after Pakistan violates ceasefire

India did not call this agreement a “ceasefire”, so it can be considered more like a de-escalation effort from both nations.

Hours after the deal, reports poured in about blasts which were heard in Jammu city, and projectiles were spotted in the Indian airspace.

According to local resident reports, Gunshots and multiple blasts were also heard in Srinagar, while other places, Udhampur, Ferozepur, and Jaisalmer, were subject to citywide blackouts.