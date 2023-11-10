Troops of the North Bengal Frontier successfully carried out a "unique operation" using a night vision drone camera "in a strategic move to combat trans-border crime", the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Friday. In the operation, the BSF troops managed to rescue three cattle from the grasp of smugglers on the Indo-Bangladesh border, the BSF said.

The border security force also shared a video of the operation in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "In a strategic & commendable move to combat trans-border crime, alert troops of 6 Bn @BSFNBFTR successfully carried out a unique operation using a night vision drone camera & manage to rescue 03 cattle from the grasp of smugglers on Indo-Bangladesh border," the BSF's post on X read.

The BSF's "unique operation" was conducted days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) cracked down on human trafficking networks. The counter-terror agency had conducted these searches on November 8, in close coordination with the BSF and state police forces.

The operation was aimed at dismantling illegal human trafficking support networks involved in the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border into India, news agency ANI had reported.

Four human trafficking cases were registered at the NIA branches in Guwahati, Chennai, Bangalore and Jaipur. Followng this, the anti-terror agency conducted simultaneous raids and searches at 55 locations. These areas were located across Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Rajasthan, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Puducherry.

Of the total 44 operatives apprehended and arrested by the NIA, 21 were from Tripura, 10 were from Karnataka, five were from Assam, three were from West Bengal, two were from Tamil Nadu and one each from Puducherry Telangana and Haryana.

During the searches, the NIA had recovered digital devices, such as mobile phones, SIM cards, and pen drives; a significant number of identity-related documents, including Aadhar cards and PAN cards, suspected to be forged; Indian currency notes with a total value exceeding ₹20 lakhs; and foreign currency amounting to $4550.

The initial case dated September 9, 2023, was registered by the Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) and pertained to a human trafficking network responsible for the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border into India, including those of Rohingya origin, said the NIA.

"The operations of this network extended into various parts of the country, including regions along the Indo-Bangladesh international border," said the agency.

(With inputs from agencies)

