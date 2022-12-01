BS-IV vehicles scam: ED attaches properties of ex-MLA Prabhakar Reddy

Jatadhara Industries Pvt , “controlled" by Reddy and C Gopal Reddy (alleged to be a close associate of Reddy and a civil contractor from Tadipatri) and others in “contravention" of the apex court’s order purchased BS-III vehicles from Ashok Leyland Ltd at a discount and “fraudulently" registered the same as BS-IV vehicles by fabricating the invoice copies, the federal agency alleged. The agency said it was also probing the role of the automaker in the case.