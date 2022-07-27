BSNL, Bharat Broadband Network merger approved by govt: Telecom Minister2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 05:32 PM IST
- Cabinet approves merger of BSNL and Bharat Broadband Network Ltd, Telecom Minister said
Union Cabinet approved the merger of BSNL and Bharat Broadband Network, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed on Wednesday. He further informed that the government has approved a ₹1.64 lakh crore package for the revival of state-owned telecom firm BSNL. Elaborating on the same, the minister also said that the package has three elements -- to improve services, de-stress the balance sheet and expansion of fibre network.