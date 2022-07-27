BSNL, Bharat Broadband Network merger approved by govt: Telecom Minister

Meanwhile, speaking about the stupendous response to the 5G spectrum auctions on an opening day, the Vaishnaw said, “The response on the first day exceeded all expectations and will surpass the record of 2015, when revenue collection from auction stood at ₹1.09 lakh crore." Notably, even the 700 MHz band, which had not seen any takers in the 2016 and 2021 auctions, received bids this time.