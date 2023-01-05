BSNL to start 5G services in 2024, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event to launch 5G services of Jio and Airtel in Odisha. The 5G services of both the companies were unveiled by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Vaishnaw at an event. In a release, Reliance Jio said that Jio 5G network will expand rapidly across the state, covering the cities of Rourkela, Berhampur, Puri, Sambalpur, and Balasore by February 2023, and subsequently reach all tehsils and talukas by December 2023, a Jio spokesperson said in the release.

