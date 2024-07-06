Chennai: BSP workers protest over Armstrong’s death, Stalin orders to ‘bring culprits to justice’ | 10 updates

Supporters of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)'s Tamil Nadu unit president, K Armstrong, gathered outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital Mortuary here, raising slogans and demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Here are the top ten updates:

1. The protesters said they did not have faith in the Tamil Nadu government and have demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder. They have also sought the resignation of Chief Minister M K Stalin. Heavy police force have been deployed at the hospital premises, and senior police officers arealso present.

#AWTCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Police prevent protestors from entering hospital premises as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers and supporters protest outside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital demanding a CBI probe of the murder of their state president, Armstrong. pic.twitter.com/aSEHpLaOf3 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Police detains BSP workers and supporters protesting outside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital demanding a CBI probe of the murder of their state president, K. Armstrong. pic.twitter.com/qkc1dmJ0rd — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

2. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said in a post on X, “Bahujan Samaj Party State President Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police arrested those involved in the murder overnight.”

3. He further added, “I would like to convey my deepest condolences and condolences to all of Armstrong's party, family, relatives and friends who are bereaved and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law.”

4. BSP president Mayawati in a post on X condemned the killing of K Armstrong. She wrote, “The gruesome killing of K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty.”

The gruesome killing of Mr. K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 5, 2024

5. The victim was fatally attacked by unidentified assailants near his Perambur residence on Friday evening. Heavy police presence, including senior officers, has been stationed at the hospital where Amrstrong's body was brought for autopsy at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital Mortuary.

6. Chennai Police has formed 10 special teams to probe the murder of Armstrong. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North Chennai, Asra Garg said, “In the murder case, we have secured 8 suspects so far. This is a preliminary investigation...Ten teams have been formed by us. We are on the job to bring the offenders to light. After the interrogation of these suspects, we will be able to find the motive behind the murder...Some sharp weapons have been used.”

7. According to Chennai Police press release, “On July 5, evening, while Armstrong (52 years), State President, Bahujan Samaj Party was standing in front of his house at Venugopal Samy Kovil Street, Perambur (K-1 Sembium PS limits), unknown persons assaulted him with knives. Due to the assault, he sustained bleeding injuries and subsequently police admitted him at Apollo Hospital with the assistance of the passersby. Doctors who examined him declared that he was dead.”

8. “In this regard, 10 special teams have been formed under the leadership of Tr. Asra Garg IPS., Addl.COP (North) to probe the motives behind the murder and to arrest the culprits. Special teams are intensifying the search to arrest those culprits,” the release added.

9. Meanwhile, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the ruling DMK party over the death of BSP Tamil Nadu president Armstrong and said that if such a leader is assassinated, then what is the point of criticizing the law and order in the state.

10. In a post on X, Palaniswami said, “It is shocking and painful after knowing BSP State President Armstrong was hacked to death. Condolences to BSP cadres and his family. If the state president of a national party is assassinated, what is the point of criticizing law and order in the DMK regime? How do criminals get the courage to kill? I strongly condemn the DMK chief who has pushed law and order to such a level that crimes are committed without fear of police, government or the law.”