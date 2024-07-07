BSP Tamil Nadu chief murder: Madras HC rejects writ petition seeking burial of K Armstrong in party’s office premises

The Madras High Court on Sunday rejected a writ petition seeking burial of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K Armstrong in party's office premises.

K Armstrong was murdered by a gang of six-member near his house in Chennai.

A petition was filed by K Porkodi, the wife of slain BSP leader seeking court approval to bury his body at the party's office in Chennai.

Justice Subbarayan had asked the petitioner if they had an alternative location to bury the BSP leader's body, given that the party office is in a residential area.

The cremation will now be held in a private land in Pothur Village, Thiruvallur District.

Key developments in the case

— Eight suspects have been arrested so far.

— Tamil Nadu police said that K Armstrong's murder by a group of assailants was not political in nature and that all angles were being probed.

— 10 special teams had been formed under Additional Commissioner of Police (North), Asra Garg to probe the murder.

— Most of the arrested persons have some pending cases against them.

BSP supremo pays tribute — BSP Supremo Mayawati on Sunday paid floral tribute to K Armstrong at at Corporation School Ground in Chennai

— Mayawati also demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"I urge the state government, especially the CM, to ensure law and order in the state. The weaker sections, in particular, should feel safe. Had the government been serious, the accused would have been arrested. Since that is not the case, we urge the state government to refer the case to the CBI," ANI quoted her as saying.

Also Read | Who was K Armstrong? BSP Tamil Nadu Chief hacked to death at Perambur in Chennai