BSP Tamil Nadu chief murder: Madras HC rejects writ petition seeking burial of K Armstrong in party’s office premises

  • Madras High Court rejected a writ petition seeking burial of BSP's Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong in party's office premises.

Livemint
Updated7 Jul 2024, 04:19 PM IST
File Photo: BSP Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong.
File Photo: BSP Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong.

The Madras High Court on Sunday rejected a writ petition seeking burial of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K Armstrong in party's office premises.

K Armstrong was murdered by a gang of six-member near his house in Chennai.

A petition was filed by K Porkodi, the wife of slain BSP leader seeking court approval to bury his body at the party's office in Chennai.

Justice Subbarayan had asked the petitioner if they had an alternative location to bury the BSP leader's body, given that the party office is in a residential area.

The cremation will now be held in a private land in Pothur Village, Thiruvallur District.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu BSP chief killed: ‘Deeply shocked’, says Rahul Gandhi

Key developments in the case

— Eight suspects have been arrested so far.

— Tamil Nadu police said that K Armstrong's murder by a group of assailants was not political in nature and that all angles were being probed.

— 10 special teams had been formed under Additional Commissioner of Police (North), Asra Garg to probe the murder.

— Most of the arrested persons have some pending cases against them.

Also Read | BSP’s Tamil Nadu chief murder: Police claims Armstrong’s killing not ‘political’

BSP supremo pays tribute

— BSP Supremo Mayawati on Sunday paid floral tribute to K Armstrong at at Corporation School Ground in Chennai

— Mayawati also demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"I urge the state government, especially the CM, to ensure law and order in the state. The weaker sections, in particular, should feel safe. Had the government been serious, the accused would have been arrested. Since that is not the case, we urge the state government to refer the case to the CBI," ANI quoted her as saying.

Also Read | Who was K Armstrong? BSP Tamil Nadu Chief hacked to death at Perambur in Chennai

What Police say

Asra Garg, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North Chennai, told ANI that after sustained interrogation, due analysis, and diligence regarding the facts and circumstances of each suspect, they arrested eight people. “We have seized seven blood-stained weapons, one Zomato t-shirt, a Zomato bag, and three bikes that were used in the commission of the offence."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 04:19 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBSP Tamil Nadu chief murder: Madras HC rejects writ petition seeking burial of K Armstrong in party’s office premises

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue