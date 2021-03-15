BSP chief Mayawati on Monday said her party will contest on its own in the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said her party will also go alone in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year as the party has a bitter experience of aligning with other parties in the past.

"We are working internally on the elections. We do not reveal our strategy. The BSP will contest on all the 403 assembly seats in UP, and will perform well. The performance of the party will be good in the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh," she told reporters at an event to pay tributes to BSP founder Kanshi Ram on his 87th birth anniversary.

The BSP chief said, "the experience of our party forging an alliance with others has not been good. Our party leaders, workers and voters are highly disciplined. This is not the case with other parties of the country. In an alliance, our votes are transferred to the other party, but the votes of the other party are not transferred to us."

"This has been a very bad and bitter experience. In future also, we will not forge any alliance with any party," she added.

"Our votes encompassing different sections of society remains united, and goes to our party only. But, whenever there is an alliance with any other party, our vote goes to that party, but the votes of that party are not transferred to our party," Mayawati added.

She also said that her party will perform well in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

However, she did not clear her party's stand regarding assembly polls in Assam.

On the protest by farmers over the three farm laws, the BSP chief urged the Centre to withdraw them. She also said that the kin of farmers who died in the protest be given adequate financial assistance and a government job be provided to a family member.

