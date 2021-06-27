"A news channel is broadcasting news since yesterday that in the upcoming UP Assembly elections, BSP will contest along with (Asaduddin) Owaisi's party AIMIM. This news is completely wrong, misleading and devoid of any fact. There is not even an iota of truth in this. The BSP vociferously denies this.
"The party wants to clarify that barring Punjab, the BSP will be contesting the Assembly elections to be held in UP and Uttarakhand alone, and will not be entering into any alliance with anyone," Mayawati said in another tweet.
2. वैसे इस सम्बन्ध में पार्टी द्वारा फिरसे यह स्पष्ट किया जाता है कि पंजाब को छोड़कर, यूपी व उत्तराखण्ड प्रदेश में अगले वर्ष के प्रारंभ में होने वाला विधानसभा का यह आमचुनाव बीएसपी किसी भी पार्टी के साथ कोई भी गठबन्धन करके नहीं लड़ेगी अर्थात् अकेले ही लड़ेगी। 2/2