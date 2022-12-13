BSSC CGL 2022 admit card released; here's how to download and other details

BSSC CGL 2022 admit card released; here's how to download and other details1 min read . 01:06 PM IST
- BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022: Candidates can download their admit card from the BSSC's official website i.e. onlinebssc.com.
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) released the admit cards for the third Graduate Level Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination or BSSC CGL Prelims 2022.
Candidates can download their admit card from the BSSC's official website i.e. onlinebssc.com.
The BSSC CGL Prelims 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 23 and 24 December 2022. On 23 December, exam will be held in two shifts and on 24 December, exam will be held in a single shift.
Here's how to download BSSC CGL Prelims 2022 admit card
Visit the official website of BSSC at onlinebssc.com
Click on the link that reads "Admit card download link for 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022"
Now enter your credentials like registration number and date of birth/password to login.
Your BSSC CGL 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Take a printout of the admit card for the exams.
As per BSSC, candidates are allowed to carry three textbooks NCERT, BSEB or ICSE apart from admit card and photo ID. Candidates are not allowed to carry pen or pencil on the day of the exams as pens will be provided to them.
The BSSC has instructed the candidates to not bring any kind of notes, handwritten papers, electronic devices, guidebooks and photocopies of guidebooks to the exam venue.
Electronic devices, whitener, calculator, log table, graphs, charts, etc. are banned inside the exam venue.
