The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has allowed BTech students to take admissions to other branches of Engineering, apart from their main course through lateral entry.

In a notification, the AICTE said that a proposal was placed before the AICTE Executive Committee and they agreed that that technical university can facilitate such students to take admission to BTech /BE by allowing them to get admission at the appropriate level of the BTech programme in another discipline/branch of Engineering.

Further, the council directed that students do need to study the courses they have already studied in their first discipline when they take admission to the additional programme.

“The Executive Committee approved the exemption from pursuing courses already done in the first discipline of BTech programme and such students be appropriately guided to complete other requirements of the second discipline," AICTE said.

Besides, it also extended the duration of the additional degree to three years from two, “without compromising on the credit requirements in core discipline and attainment of learning outcomes of the new programme."

The AICTE has asked institutions to make necessary changes to their statute and to take appropriate steps to provide additional courses to BTech students.

