Buckle up for more volatility: UTI's Vetri Subramaniam

Coming back to large caps, what’s the view?

Relative comfort is more with large caps at this time. But if you look at it from a sector level, we do have a range of sector funds we run. If I look at that bunch and say where is the opportunity today, we actually think the opportunity is in the core banking and financial services space, because over there in general, all the banks have reasonably healthy balance sheets. So, you know that's a great starting point. Valuations for many of them are actually at very attractive levels relative to their potential growth prospects. There could be concerns about earnings over the next 12 months because of tight liquidity in the marketplace, potential drop in the repo rate, which would cause some net interest margin (NIM) compression, but those are one-year issues. But this starting point of valuations and ability to grow over the next three to five years, that's something which makes the banking sector attractive from our point of view. So, investors will be looking for a beta opportunity to invest in the banking and financial services fund as one opportunity. The other sector where we are still positive, though valuations are not as attractive as they were a year ago, is the whole pharmaceutical and healthcare space—among the top two-three sectors over the last one year in terms of performance. Valuations are no longer so cheap, but we still think over there, you know, those companies are now putting behind almost a decade of capital allocation misadventures and other problems that they have in the pharma space and at the same time, growth is now looking to be reasonably well established in some of the areas like hospitals, etc. In terms of performance, in absolute terms, the sector is banking and finance. In relative terms, but still reasonably positive, it's healthcare.