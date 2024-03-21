Budaun double murder co-accused Javed denies allegations: ‘Beat me if you want but…’ | VIDEO
The brother of the main accused in the murder of a two children in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, Javed, surrendered at a police post in Bareilly, police said on Thursday
Budaun double murder case: The co-accused Javed, who was arrested from Bareilly on Wednesday night by Uttar Pradesh police has denied allegations of murdering the children Ayush, 11, and Ahaan, 6. Another accused, and Javed's brother Sajid, was killed in an encounter.
