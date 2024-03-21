Budaun double murder case: The co-accused Javed, who was arrested from Bareilly on Wednesday night by Uttar Pradesh police has denied allegations of murdering the children Ayush, 11, and Ahaan, 6. Another accused, and Javed's brother Sajid, was killed in an encounter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brother of the main accused in the murder of a two children in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, Javed, surrendered at a police post in Bareilly, police said on Thursday. Javed, who had been absconding since the murders on Tuesday, surrendered at Satellite Police outpost of Baradari Police Station of Bareilly, Budaun Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said.

According to news agency PTI reports, a video had surfaced where Javed is claiming innocence. Javed says that Sajid, his elder brother, had killed the two children, and that he has no involvement in the crime.

Javed says that he fled to Delhi after the incident and returned to Bareilly to surrender before the Uttar Pradesh police. The video was apparently shot inside an autorickshaw parked close to the police post.

"Beat me if you want, but I swear I am innocent. I have nothing to do with the incident. He (Sajid) was my elder brother. He did that but I have nothing to do with the incident," Javed is heard saying.

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality entered the house of a family known to him on Tuesday and allegedly attacked Ayush (12), Ahaan alias Honey (8) and Yuvraj (10) with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died, while Yuvraj was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Hours after the murder, Sajid was gunned down in an encounter with the police. Javed fled and remained absconding until his arrest on Thursday.

Police have registered a case against both Javed and Sajid under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The father of the two murdered boys, Vinod, has said, "Javed must be questioned so that we know why they did this. If he is killed in an encounter, the secret will never come out. Others may be involved too. We need to know if my children were killed as part of a conspiracy. They would have killed others in the family too".

