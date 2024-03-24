Budaun double murder case: Father of victims sets bike on fire, attempts self-immolation — 'Police hiding something'
Budaun double murder case: Two children were killed by barbers in the Baba colony area of Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district on March 19.
Father of the Budaun double murder case victims set his bike on fire and tried to immolate himself, police said on Sunday. He was reportedly upset over the fact the police have yet not been able to ascertain the motive behind the attack that killed his children.
