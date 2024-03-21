Budaun double murder co-accused arrested, father of dead boys makes 'no encounter' request
Budaun double murder case: The motive for the murder of Ayush, 11, and Ahaan, 6, has not been established yet. The two minor children were hacked to death at their home allegedly by one Sajid a barber in Baba colony in the western UP district.
Budaun double murder case: The Uttar Pradesh Police has informed that they have arrested the second accused, Javed, in the Budaun double murder case, wherein two children were hacked to death in their home. Sajid, an accused in the case had been shot by the cops in an encounter. Meanwhile, the father of the two minor children has requested that the Uttar Pradesh Police to ensure that Javed, a co-accused, is not shot dead in an encounter.