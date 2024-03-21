Budaun double murder case: The Uttar Pradesh Police has informed that they have arrested the second accused, Javed, in the Budaun double murder case, wherein two children were hacked to death in their home. Sajid, an accused in the case had been shot by the cops in an encounter. Meanwhile, the father of the two minor children has requested that the Uttar Pradesh Police to ensure that Javed, a co-accused, is not shot dead in an encounter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The motive for the murder of Ayush, 11, and Ahaan, 6, has not been established yet. The two minor children were hacked to death at their home allegedly by one Sajid a barber in Baba colony in the western UP district.

Javed, also an accused and who was absconding was arrested on March 20 night in Bareilly.

The father of the two murdered boys, Vinod, has said, “Javed must be questioned so that we know why they did this. If he is killed in an encounter, the secret will never come out. Others may be involved too. We need to know if my children were killed as part of a conspiracy. They would have killed others in the family too".

"I want a full investigation into this. What was the reason behind the murder of my children? I appeal to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so that we know what happened," he said. Another son of Mr Vinod, Piyush (7), was also attacked but managed to escape in time.

The mother of the two deceased children in Budaun, Sangita, has also said that enquiry should be conducted in front of her so that she could know why the accused had killed her children.

"I want Javed. The inquiry should be conducted in front of us. Just as my child was tortured and killed, in the same way, he will also be tortured. He (Sajid) came to our house at 06:30 pm and he immediately went to the terrace with a child. He just asked me for money. My child was playing on the first floor, and seeing another child he also went to the terrace with him. We never talked to him. I just want to ask why he did this or if someone made him do it," she told news agency ANI.

According to the family of the deceased children in Budaun, Sajid and Javed had opened a barber shop recently. The duo were well acquainted with Vinod and Sangita.

Sajid and Javed had reached the house of the children asking Sangita for ₹5,000 claiming that Sajid's wife was pregnant.

Sangita has said she gave him the money and served him tea. He then went to the terrace and killed Ayush and Ahaan, she has said.

Sajid's family has said his wife is not pregnant and that the couple had earlier lost two children. His mother Najin has said she feels for the family that lost their two sons and that Sajid got what he deserved.

