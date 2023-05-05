Buddha Purnima 2023: Quotes, wishes to share

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vesak, is celebrated every year on the first full moon of the Hindu calendar month Vaishakha.
This day marks the birth of Lord Gautam Buddha, who was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautam in Lumbini (now in present-day Nepal) around 563 BC. Buddhists around the world celebrate this day with great enthusiasm.
Buddha Purnima falls in the months of April or May, as per the Gregorian calendar, and this year it will be observed on May 5 (Friday). The Purnima Tithi begins on May 5, 2023, at 04:14 AM and ends on May 6, 2023, at 03:33 AM, according to Drik Panchang.
Here are some wishes and quotes that you can share on the occasion of Buddha Purnima today.
1. On this special occasion, let us come together to honour and reflect upon the teachings of Lord Buddha. Wishing you a joyous Buddha Purnima 2023!
2. May the teachings of Lord Buddha continue to guide us on our life's path. Wishing you a happy Buddha Purnima 2023!
3. From our family to yours, we wish you a happy Buddha Purnima!
4. Wishing you great success and the blessings of Lord Buddha in all your endeavours. Happy Buddha Purnima 2023!
5. May Lord Buddha bestow upon you and your loved ones good health, wealth, knowledge, and compassion. Wishing you a blessed Buddha Purnima 2023!
Quotes by Buddha
1. “Speak only endearing speech, speech that is welcomed. Speech, when it brings no evil to others, is a pleasant thing."
2. “Should you find a wise critic to point out your faults, follow him as you would a guide to hidden treasure."
3. “In separateness lies the world’s greatest misery; in compassion lies the world’s true strength."
4. “Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love; this is the eternal rule."
5. "Anger will never disappear so long as thoughts of resentment are cherished in the mind. Anger will disappear just as soon as thoughts of resentment are forgotten.
