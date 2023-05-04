The whole world celebrates Buddha Purnima to mark the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha. This year, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on Thursday. Gautama Budhha is the person behind the origin of Buddhism, which teaches about the art of balancing between greed and austerity and detaching from worldly pleasures to walk on the path of enlightenment. He is known to travel across North India to teach about the ultimate path to enlightenment. Buddha Purnima is celebrated widely among people living in countries like India, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, China, Korea, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, etc.

The day is celebrated with joy and fervour in Gaya and Kushinagar (UP), Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and across India. People celebrate the festival by organising ceremonies, and gatherings, or by meditating to bring the true values of Gautam Buddha into their lives. Below are some best wishes messages people can send to their loved ones via SMS, WhatsApp, or via other social media platforms.

Buddha Purnima 2023 Wishes and messages

-May the guidance of Buddha fill our life with joy and hope to pass the difficult time and experience joy. Buddha Purnima ki Shubhkamanye!

-On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, may your life gets filled with peace, happiness, good health, and joy.

-May you get the power to bring positivity in your mind and body to attract whatever you imagine for yourself. Happy Buddha Purnima!

-May lord Buddha gives you the power to stay calm and focused during your tough phases and fill you with humility and gratitude during the best days of your life.

-Happy Buddha Purnima! May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards.

-May you get the strength to discover your inner peace to bring out your true self and get all the happiness in your life.Happy Buddha Purnima!

-Happy Buddha Purnima! May your life be filled with peace and tranquility.

-In this world filled with materialistic pleasures may you get lord Buddha's blessings to cherish true happiness in your life. Happy Buddha Purnima.

- Celebrate the pious occasion of Buddha Purnima by following the words of Lord Buddha for a better tomorrow. Best wishes to Buddha Purnima.

-May you the clouds of confusion shed away to let the sunlight of positivity and thoughtfulness enlighten your life. Warm wishes on Buddha Jayanti.

Buddha Purnima 2023 quotes

-Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without

-Nothing can harm you as much as your thoughts unguarded

-You will not be punished for your anger; you will be punished by your anger

-If you truly loved yourself, you could never hurt another.

-All that we are is the result of what we have thought.

-Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.

-A disciplined mind brings happiness.

-Conquer anger with non-anger. Conquer badness with goodness. Conquer meanness with generosity. Conquer dishonesty with truth.

-Drop by drop is the water pot filled. Likewise, the wise man, gathering it little by little, fills himself with good.