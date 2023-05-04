Buddha Purnima 2023: Wishes, quotes, and messages

The whole world celebrates Buddha Purnima to mark the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha. This year, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on Thursday. Gautama Budhha is the person behind the origin of Buddhism, which teaches about the art of balancing between greed and austerity and detaching from worldly pleasures to walk on the path of enlightenment. He is known to travel across North India to teach about the ultimate path to enlightenment. Buddha Purnima is celebrated widely among people living in countries like India, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, China, Korea, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, etc.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}