Buddha Purnima 2026: Are banks, schools open today? What’s open and closed on May 1 — details

Many services and offices across India are expected to be closed on Buddha Purnima, Friday, May 1. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions, along with public institutions and many private businesses, will remain closed in observance of the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha.

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Since Buddha Purnima is a gazetted holiday, it will be observed as a public holiday for Central Government offices, banks, and most state government offices nationwide.

Will digital banking services function on RBI-designated bank holidays? Even on bank holidays, Internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking services will remain available to account holders and registered bank customers for financial and non-financial transactions.

Account holders and registered bank customers will be able to use internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking services for financial and non-financial transactions on all days, regardless of bank holidays. Online transactions such as bill payments, mobile top-ups, prepaid phone recharges, fund transfers, or hotel, flight, and train bookings can be done as usual.

Unless a bank notifies its customers of the suspension of online services (usually for maintenance), consumers can access digital and net banking services like UPI and NEFT throughout the year, including forexpenditure analysis and account balance enquiries.

Is the stock market open on Maharashtra Day? According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) holiday calendar, 1 May, Friday, will be a trading holiday on account of Maharashtra Day. There will be no equity, equity derivatives, or SLB trading on these days.

Buddha Purnima 2026: What's open, what's closed? Banks across India will remain closed in most regions due to holidays such as Maharashtra Day, Buddha Purnima, Labour Day, and the birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

However, according to the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar, banks, including those of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India, will remain open in certain states such as Meghalaya, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, and Gujarat on Friday, May 1.

Buddha Purnima is a major Buddhist festival that marks the birth, enlightenment, and death (Mahaparinirvana) of Gautama Buddha. It is observed on the full moon day of the Vaisakha month.

Devotees visit monasteries, offer prayers, meditate, and participate in charitable activities to honor Buddha’s teachings of peace, compassion, and non-violence.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 5:42 PM on 30 April 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 7:22 PM on 1 May 2026

Bodh Gaya in Bihar Bodh Gaya, in Bihar, is one of the most sacred sites in Buddhism, as it is the place where Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree.