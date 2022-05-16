Banks will remain closed in various regions of the country today, May 16, on account Buddha Purnima. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, the banks in Tripura, Belapur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar would be closed today.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed bank holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

There were a total of11 bank holidays in May 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

Other Bank holidays in May 2022

22 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

28 May 2022: Fourth Saturday

29 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

Buddha Purnima, which falls on May 16 this year, marks Gautama Buddha's birthday. On this day, devotees of Buddha visit temples to listen to monks give talks and recite ancient verses. Many devotees also wear white robes and only eat vegetarian food on and around this day.