Buddha Purnima: Bank holiday today. List of cities where bank will remain closed

Banks will remain closed in various regions of the country today, May 16, on account Buddha Purnima. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, the banks in Tripura, Belapur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar would be closed today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}