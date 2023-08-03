Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support. He is alert and is speaking to doctors and visitors, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata, while providing health updates about former West Bengal chief minister.

The former Bengal CM was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on July 29 with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type ll respiratory failure.

Earlier on Tuesday, the hospital authorities had informed that Bhattacharjee was successfully weaned off from invasive ventilation the day before and is presently on non-invasive ventilatory support.

They had further commented that his overall clinical status was haemodynamically stable.

As per an official statement issued by the hospital Monday, Bhattacharjee was on mechanical ventilation and underwent a CT Thorax Monday morning.

"Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is on mechanical ventilation. A CT Thorax was done today morning. Relevant conservative medical management is being continued. His overall clinical status remains stable. He was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on July 29 with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type ll respiratory failure," the hospital authorities said.

