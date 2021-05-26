Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya is now stable and is responding to commands, the private hospital in Kolkata where he is undergoing treatment on Wednesday said.

"Bhattacharjee is still in the CCU and on BiPAP and is maintaining oxygen level at 92%. He is a bit drowsy but is responding to commands. His blood pressure is stable," the hospital statement read.

The condition of Bhattacharjee's wife Mira, who was also taken to the same hospital, is also stable, authorities at the medical establishment informed.

The 77-year-old CPI(M) leader, who had tested positive for Covid-19 last week, has a heart rate of 56 beats per minutes and his urine output is satisfactory, it added.

On Tuesday, the veteran politician was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the private hospital after he complained of shortness of breath.

Bhattacharjee was given a loading dose of Remdesivir injection on Tuesday night and doctors are planning to give Tocilizumab injection if needed, it said.

"Treating doctors are keeping a constant vigil on his health condition and will take appropriate measures from time to time," the statement added.

