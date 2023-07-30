West Bengal's former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has been hospitalised on Saturday after he complained of respiratory issues. On Sunday, Woodlands hospital, the private medical facility treating the ex-CM shared an update and said that Bhattacharya remains critical, but stable.

The medicos said that Bhattacharya's condition improved ‘slightly’ on Sunday. Bhattacharya has been put on invasive ventilation and is being administered antibiotics, and other supportive management. The oxygen saturation of the 79-year-old Bhattacharya, who was rushed to the private hospital from his Palm Avenue residence via a green corridor on Saturday afternoon, improved slightly, but he continued to be on invasive ventilation, a senior doctor said. “Relevant conservative medical management is being continued. His overall clinical status remains critical but stable. He was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on July 29 with lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure" the press release mentioned.

"His health condition remained critical but stable as oxygen saturation in his blood improved. His blood pressure has also improved. He is responding to the treatment but still is not out of danger. Our doctors closely monitored him the entire night and there was no major deterioration," the doctor told news agency PTI.

"Blood pressure has improved and he is responding to treatment. We are hopeful that he will come out of this crisis," Bhattacharya's cousin Malavika Chatterjee said.

Bhattacharya was diagnosed with lower respiratory tract infection and Type 2 respiratory failure.

Besides, being on invasive ventilation doctors have given him antibiotics, and other supportive management.

Bhattacharya, who was the chief minister from 2000 to 2011, has been suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and other old age-related ailments for quite some time.

Bhattacharya has been away from public life for the past few years due to his health.

He had stepped down from the CPI(M)'s politburo and the central committee in 2015 and gave up membership in the state secretariat in 2018.