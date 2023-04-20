New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted global crises such as the Russia-Ukraine war, economic turmoil, and climate change, and said that Lord Buddha's teachings provide solutions to these global issues.

Modi, speaking at the Global Buddhist Summit's opening session, emphasized that it was crucial for people and nations to prioritize global interests alongside their own, noting that the current century's most daunting challenges include war, economic instability, terrorism, religious extremism, and climate change impacts like vanishing species and melting glaciers.

He praised those who follow Buddha's teachings, saying that their hope and faith represent the world's greatest strength. Modi believes that Buddha's Dhamma could become the world's belief, and his realization, humanity's belief, when this hope unites.

Modi explained that Lord Buddha's teachings, such as the advocacy for abandoning war and the pursuit of eternal peace, are still relevant to today's problems. He stressed that happiness lies in unity, and self-examination should come before preaching to others to combat imposing views on others.

The prime minister said that had certain countries heeded Buddha's teachings and prioritized others' welfare and future generations, climate change wouldn't be the crisis it is today. Modi reaffirmed his 2019 UN statement: “We are a country that has given the world Buddha, not Yudh [war]."

As India celebrates its 75th year of independence, Modi emphasized new global resolutions and goals for the nation's future, crediting Lord Buddha as an inspiration behind India's recent accomplishments across various sectors.

Modi mentioned India's dedication to propagating Lord Buddha's teachings over the past nine years and highlighted developments such as the Buddhist circuits in India and Nepal, Sarnath and Kushinagar renovations, Kushinagar International Airport, and the India International Center of Buddhist Heritage and Culture at Lumbini, in collaboration with the IBC.

The prime minister attributed India's inherent empathy for humanity's issues to Lord Buddha's teachings, citing peace missions and relief efforts in response to disasters like Turkey's earthquake. He concluded by recognizing that the world is now seeing, understanding, and accepting the sentiments of 140 crore Indians.