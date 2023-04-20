Buddha's teachings key to solving global crises, says PM Modi2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 02:44 PM IST
- As India celebrates its 75th year of independence, Modi emphasized new global resolutions and goals for the nation's future, crediting Lord Buddha as an inspiration behind India's recent accomplishments across various sectors.
New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted global crises such as the Russia-Ukraine war, economic turmoil, and climate change, and said that Lord Buddha's teachings provide solutions to these global issues.
