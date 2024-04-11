Buddhism, Sikhism, Jainism separate from Hinduism; Gujarat govt asks Hindus to seek permission to convert
Circular issued by Gujarat Home department states Hindu's seeking conversion to Buddhism, Sikhism, or Jainism must seek permission from district magistrate under Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003.
In a April 8 circular, the Gujarat government said it considers Buddhism, Sikhism and Jainism "a separate religion" from Hinduism and has asked Hindu's seeking to convert to any these three to seek permission of the concerned district magistrate under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003.