Budget 2021: Centre announces maiden gas pipeline project for Jammu and Kashmir

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on Monday announced the first gas pipelines project for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

She also announced setting up of a central university in Leh district of Union Territory of Ladakh for accessible higher education.

The Centre has provisioned ₹30,757 crore budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Ladakh has been allocated ₹5,958 crore in the Union Budget for 2021-22.

"We recognise our commitment to fiscal federalism and propose therefore to adhere to this recommendation. Jammu and Kashmir in the 14th Finance Commission was entitled to get devolution being a State. Now, the funds to the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be provided by the Centre," Sitharaman said.

Gas pipeline operators

The Centre has also said that it will set up a transport system operator to auction gas pipeline capacity in India, as the country seeks to deepen its gas markets and reduce its carbon footprint.

India, a signatory to Paris Climate accord, will also launch a Hydrogen Energy Mission in the next fiscal year to March 2022 for generating hydrogen from green power sources, Sitharaman said.

Setting up of a transport system operator mirrors similar entities in western countries where gas markets are developed and use of the cleaner fuel is very high.

"Gas Transport System Operator will be set up for facilitation and coordination of booking of common carrier capacity in all-natural gas pipelines on a non-discriminatory open access basis," Sitharaman said.

India, which wants to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15% from the current 6.2%, has taken steps such as building gas import facilities, the setting up of gas trading exchanges and the provision of marketing and pricing freedom to producers.

Current Indian rules mandate pipeline owners to offer a quarter of their pipeline capacity to other suppliers under open-access rules.

