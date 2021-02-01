Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Budget 2021: Centre announces maiden gas pipeline project for Jammu and Kashmir
The oil ministry has cancelled permits issued to Mukesh Ambani’s privately owned Reliance Gas Transportation Infrastructure Ltd for laying four natural gas pipelines. Photo: AFP

Budget 2021: Centre announces maiden gas pipeline project for Jammu and Kashmir

2 min read . 10:18 PM IST Staff Writer

The Centre has provisioned 30,757 crore budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Ladakh has been allocated 5,958 crore in the Union Budget for 2021-22

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on Monday announced the first gas pipelines project for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on Monday announced the first gas pipelines project for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

She also announced setting up of a central university in Leh district of Union Territory of Ladakh for accessible higher education.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Budget 2021: Centre announces maiden gas pipeline project for Jammu and Kashmir

1 min read . 10:18 PM IST

South Africa welcomes first delivery of Covid-19 vaccines

3 min read . 10:02 PM IST

Russia's economy shrinks 3.1% in 2020, sharpest contraction in 11 years

1 min read . 09:44 PM IST

15-hour Brexit wait prompts freight firms to avoid UK

1 min read . 09:28 PM IST

She also announced setting up of a central university in Leh district of Union Territory of Ladakh for accessible higher education.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Budget 2021: Centre announces maiden gas pipeline project for Jammu and Kashmir

1 min read . 10:18 PM IST

South Africa welcomes first delivery of Covid-19 vaccines

3 min read . 10:02 PM IST

Russia's economy shrinks 3.1% in 2020, sharpest contraction in 11 years

1 min read . 09:44 PM IST

15-hour Brexit wait prompts freight firms to avoid UK

1 min read . 09:28 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | How India can fight vaccine hesitancy

The Centre has provisioned 30,757 crore budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Ladakh has been allocated 5,958 crore in the Union Budget for 2021-22.

"We recognise our commitment to fiscal federalism and propose therefore to adhere to this recommendation. Jammu and Kashmir in the 14th Finance Commission was entitled to get devolution being a State. Now, the funds to the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be provided by the Centre," Sitharaman said.

Gas pipeline operators

The Centre has also said that it will set up a transport system operator to auction gas pipeline capacity in India, as the country seeks to deepen its gas markets and reduce its carbon footprint.

India, a signatory to Paris Climate accord, will also launch a Hydrogen Energy Mission in the next fiscal year to March 2022 for generating hydrogen from green power sources, Sitharaman said.

Setting up of a transport system operator mirrors similar entities in western countries where gas markets are developed and use of the cleaner fuel is very high.

"Gas Transport System Operator will be set up for facilitation and coordination of booking of common carrier capacity in all-natural gas pipelines on a non-discriminatory open access basis," Sitharaman said.

India, which wants to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15% from the current 6.2%, has taken steps such as building gas import facilities, the setting up of gas trading exchanges and the provision of marketing and pricing freedom to producers.

Current Indian rules mandate pipeline owners to offer a quarter of their pipeline capacity to other suppliers under open-access rules.

With inputs from agencies.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.