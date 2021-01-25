MUMBAI : Calling for a growth-oriented Budget, rating agency Icra on Monday warned against sharp fiscal tightening by the Centre and the states as it would temper the economic recovery, and projected a 5% fiscal deficit for the next financial year.

For the current financial year 2020-21, it forecasts a 7.5% fiscal gap for the Centre and 4.7% for the states, totalling the combined fiscal deficits at 12.2%.

Sharp fiscal tightening should be avoided in 2021-22 by the Centre and the states as it would temper the weak recovery, and normalising revenue will anyway lower the fiscal strain in the coming year, the agency said in a report.

The agency sees the general government's fiscal deficit at 8.5% in 2021-22 -- 5% for the Centre and 3.5% for the states, which would involve a net and gross market borrowings at ₹16 lakh crore and ₹20.5 lakh crore, respectively.

But, total liabilities of the Centre are projected to worsen from 49.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in March 2020 to 59% of GDP in March 2021, before easing mildly to 57% of GDP in March 2022, Icra said in the report.

In absolute terms, due to the massive revenue shortage, the Centre's fiscal deficit will widen to ₹14.5 lakh crore in 2020-21, added.

In 2021-22, a revenue deficit of 3.5% of GDP and a fiscal deficit of around 5% may allow enough space for prioritising health expenditure, vaccine roll-out as well as capital spending, based on the revenue rebound that is widely expected.

Given the continuing uncertainty, tax changes should be avoided at this juncture, and the focus should instead be on maximising disinvestment proceeds, said the report.

In terms of absolute numbers, the rating agency expects a net tax revenue of ₹15.5 lakh crore, non-tax revenue of ₹2.5 lakh crore and the disinvestment proceeds of ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2021-22, the report said.

A revenue deficit of 3.5% or ₹7.8 lakh crore and a fiscal deficit of ₹11.1 lakh crore will imply a space for revenue expenditure and capital expenditure at ₹25.8 lakh crore and ₹4.8 lakh crore, respectively, in 2021-22.

A fiscal deficit of 3.5% of gross state domestic product for the states in 2021-22 may allow them to prioritise a portion of capex that was deferred during the pandemic, the agency said.

It added that the deficit will also provide some funds towards projects under the national infrastructure pipeline.

If 90% of the states' estimated fiscal deficit of ₹7.8 lakh crore is funded by the market debt, it will suggest a net issuance of ₹7 lakh crore resulting in a total dated market borrowing of ₹16 lakh crore for 2021-22.

Adding the redemption of G-Sec and state development loans as state market borrowing may indicate substantial gross borrowings of ₹20.5 lakh crore in 2021-22.

