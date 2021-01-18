Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-budget meeting with State/UT FMs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held the pre-budget consultations with the Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories, the ministry said.

The meeting was held via video conference and was attended by Chief Ministers, the Deputy Chief Ministers, Finance Ministers, Ministers and Senior Officers from the States/Union Territories and the Union Government.

Sitharaman highlighted the importance of this meeting as a sign of co-operative federalism and indicated the manner in which the Union Government was strongly supportive of States/Union Territories (with Legislature) fight against the pandemic, the finance ministry said in a statement.

"Most participants thanked the Union Finance Minister for financially supporting their States/Union Territories during the worst months of pandemic, by enhancing borrowing limits and providing back to back loans to States," it added.

The participants also gave numerous suggestions to the Union Finance Minister for inclusion in the Budget Speech.

Last month, the Finance Minister chaired a series of pre-budget meetings for Budget 2021-22, from December 14-23. A host of suggestions concerning fiscal policy, taxation and green growth among others were received from various stakeholders during the customary pre-budget meetings convened by the Finance Ministry through video conferencing.

More than 170 invitees representing nine stakeholder groups participated in 15 virtual meetings chaired by the Finance Minister. The meeting with state finance ministers is 16th meeting. This is the first time in the history of Budget-making exercise that such consultation meetings were held in virtual mode due to the COVID-19 crisis





