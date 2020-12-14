Budget 2021: Sitharaman holds pre-Budget consultations with top industrialists

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held pre-Budget consultations with top industrialists in the national capital ahead of the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, informed the Ministry of Finance.

Sitharaman has concluded a comprehensive review of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) with the Secretaries of various Ministries/Departments, the Ministry of Finance said on Sunday.

In an official release, Finance Ministry said, the Ministries and Departments concerned have started implementing the announcements under the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Packages. The progress of implementation is being reviewed and monitored regularly.

