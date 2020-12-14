OPEN APP
Budget 2021: Sitharaman holds pre-Budget consultations with top industrialists
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a pre-budget consultation meeting with industrialists, at North Block in New Delhi, (PTI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a pre-budget consultation meeting with industrialists, at North Block in New Delhi, (PTI)

Budget 2021: Sitharaman holds pre-Budget consultations with top industrialists

1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2020, 01:24 PM IST Staff Writer

Sitharaman has concluded a comprehensive review of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) with the Secretaries of various Ministries/Departments

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held pre-Budget consultations with top industrialists in the national capital ahead of the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, informed the Ministry of Finance.

Sitharaman has concluded a comprehensive review of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) with the Secretaries of various Ministries/Departments, the Ministry of Finance said on Sunday.

In an official release, Finance Ministry said, the Ministries and Departments concerned have started implementing the announcements under the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Packages. The progress of implementation is being reviewed and monitored regularly.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

