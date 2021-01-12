Budget 2021: Travel industry seeks tax concessions, soft loans

Travel and tourism, one of the worst hit sectors by the covid-19 pandemic, has urged the government for concessions and incentives ahead of the Union Budget scheduled to be presented on 1 February.

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), which represents more than 1,600 operators for inbound tourists, has asked the government to exempt tourism sector from integrated goods and services tax (IGST) similar to IT industry which also provides services to international clients and brings foreign exchange but doesn't have to pay this tax.

Also Read | How plant meat is coming of age in India

According to industry estimates, travel and tourism sector has accrued losses to the tune of ₹90, 000 crore. The sector accounts for 9.2% of the country’s GDP and employs 8.1% of the population, with the total contribution to forex at approximately $28 billion.

IATO has also urged government to do away with the multiple tax system. Currently, tour operators have to pay multiple GST taxes between 18 and 23% on multitude of services including ticketing, sightseeing, transportation to hotel booking. Further, on the total billing, GST at 5% (without input tax credit) is also levied. This compares unfavourably with neighbouring countries where GST rates of nearly 6-8% are charged from the tour operators. Therefore, IATO has asked the government to either lower the GST charged or allow input tax credit and end the cascading impact of multiple taxes.

The apex body argued that a section of tourists takes composite tours of India, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, if the booking is made in India for such a tour, IGST is levied plus new TCS at 5%. To avoid extra cost, tourists tend to make bookings in other countries which leads to Indian operators losing business. For composite tours IGST and tax collected at source (TCS) should be removed.

Tax is also collected at source from foreign tourists for purchase of goods/handicrafts, which as per legal provisions is to be refunded but necessary infrastructure for refund has not been built.

IATO also made a suggestion with regards to Service Export from India Scheme (SEIS) under which the government provides incentives in the range of 5% to 7% of the net foreign exchange earned,

to all service providers who are providing services to organisations outside India.

It requested that the due benefit for 2019-20 should be notified to service providers at the earliest and the incentive should be increased to 10% in the new Foreign Trade Policy for 2021-25 to offset the enormous impact of the pandemic.

“Tourism is a heavily taxed sector which makes India an unattractive destination in comparison to our neighbouring nations such as Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. We have to rationalise the taxes in order to compete," said IATO President Pronab Sarkar.

Travel firm Thomas Cook said that they seek government support for soft loans to finance working capital, incentivising tourism spends by providing income tax concessions, payment of overdue Services Exports from India Scheme (SEIS) benefits, easing of indirect taxes and waiving off tax collected at source (TCS) to help aid recovery in 2021.

"With the extended ban on international commercial flights, domestic tourism offers strong potential and this requires priority support. Innovative and viable initiatives like UDAN that catalyse regional connectivity and offer access to India’s hidden gems needs to see sustained delivery. Budgetary outlay that retains long term impact via infrastructure development is equally essential – roads, railways, airports, waterways; as also health, safety and sanitation – a top priority in travel decisions in this covid era," said Madhavan Menon, chairman & managing director, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

Online travel agent MakeMyTrip said that in the short-term the industry is looking for assistance in the form of rationalization of taxes, extension of moratorium period, and waiving off certain statutory obligations. "As domestic tourism holds key to recovery, income tax deductions on domestic travel undertaken by the taxpayer will help in encouraging people to travel more domestically – further benefiting the larger ecosystem. On the corporate travel front, the government should set sight on incentivising meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) business – that would perhaps be the last to recover and offer 200% weighted deduction to companies on MICE expenses over the next two years or more," said Deep Kalra, founder & group executive Chairman, MakeMyTrip Limited.

As per a recent research by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), tour operators, including both online and offline as well as inbound and outbound, will lose $4.77 billion due to the impact of pandemic. CII maintained its revenue loss estimates for the entire value chain linked to travel & tourism at around $65.57 billion, with the organized sector alone likely to lose $25 billion. CII said, in the best-case scenario, industry revenue will improve but only by 10-15%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via