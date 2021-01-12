Budget 2021: Travel industry seeks tax concessions, soft loans

Online travel agent MakeMyTrip said that in the short-term the industry is looking for assistance in the form of rationalization of taxes, extension of moratorium period, and waiving off certain statutory obligations. "As domestic tourism holds key to recovery, income tax deductions on domestic travel undertaken by the taxpayer will help in encouraging people to travel more domestically – further benefiting the larger ecosystem. On the corporate travel front, the government should set sight on incentivising meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) business – that would perhaps be the last to recover and offer 200% weighted deduction to companies on MICE expenses over the next two years or more," said Deep Kalra, founder & group executive Chairman, MakeMyTrip Limited.