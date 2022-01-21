Budget 2022: CII seeks lower custom duty on ethanol, market for CBG certificates

According to a notification dated 20 June, 2017 basic customs duty on denatured ethyl alcohol (ethanol) imported for use in manufacture of excisable goods was 2.5% from 1 July 2017 till 1 February 2021. Customs officials are now disputing the eligibility of concessional rate of custom duty on import of denatured alcohol used for manufacture of organic chemicals which is subject to GST even during this period. As per their interpretation, GST goods are not “excisable goods".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}