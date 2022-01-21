Budget 2022: CII seeks lower custom duty on ethanol, market for CBG certificates

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In its pre-budget recommendations to the finance ministry, CII has sought clarification on concessional duty that was applicable on ethanol imported for use in manufacture of chemical products from 1 July 2017 till 1 February 2021
Industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the government to provide incentives for the bioenergy sector and bring out a policy roadmap that includes return of concessional import duty of 2.5% on ethanol to provide feedstock for the domestic industry at better rates.
According to a notification dated 20 June, 2017 basic customs duty on denatured ethyl alcohol (ethanol) imported for use in manufacture of excisable goods was 2.5% from 1 July 2017 till 1 February 2021. Customs officials are now disputing the eligibility of concessional rate of custom duty on import of denatured alcohol used for manufacture of organic chemicals which is subject to GST even during this period. As per their interpretation, GST goods are not “excisable goods".
CII has said that suitable clarification should be issued confirming eligibility of concessional rate to GST goods as the concessional duty was introduced for chemical sector only. This is evident in the Union Budget speech 2016 wherein it was mentioned as a benefit under chemical and petrochemical sector for encouraging Make in India.
Shishir Joshipura, co-chair, CII Committee on Bioenergy, and CEO and managing director, Praj Industries, expects the Union Budget 2022-23 to accelerate progression of biofuels industry that facilitates fulfilment of India’s COP 26 summit Panchamrit commitments besides positively impacting energy security, farming community and economy.
“Specifically, interventions for un-bottlenecking achievement of E20 ethanol blending program, SATAT target for CBG and institutionalizing Flex-Fuel policy in the transportation sector, would be of great help. We also urge that budget unveils definitive roadmap for decarbonizing aviation sector by inducting sustainable aviation fuel in the energy-mix," he said.
CII has also called for reinstatement of subsidy at least for the first 200 demonstration compressed biogas (CBG) projects.
According to Tarun Sawhney, co-chair, CII Committee on Bioenergy and vice-chairman and managing director, Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited, the government support (financial) is important to unlock the potential available in CBG and exponentially grow this big opportunity which is nascent at present and thereby hugely benefit rural India.
“We eagerly look forward to the plan and allocation for development of a trading market for CBG Certificates for use towards carbon abatement as part of national carbon accounting standards (carbon scores) for CBG," he said.
