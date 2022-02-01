Budget 2022: Cryptocurrency tax introduced; here's what experts have to say

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, while reacting to the Budget 2022 announcements on the future of cryptocurrency in India, said today that virtual assets like cryptos will not be banned in India, but treated as another asset class.

Saying that cryptos will attract a tax of 30 per cent on capital gains, Kant said it has gone for a regulation, which is a good thing for a new asset class like crypto, news agency ANI quoted Kant as saying.

Reacting to the budget announcements on crypto, Archit Gupta, founder and CEO - Clear, said the government has brought in a 30 per cent tax on cryptos income, where no deduction for any expenses except the cost of acquisition shall be allowed. The gift of virtual assets will also be taxed for the recipient. “This clears the air on taxes for cryptos, however, there are several types of incomes people earn from cryptos and hopefully more clarity will be available in the Budget documents," he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her speech in Parliament, said any income from the transfer of digital assets will be taxed at 30 per cent.

“I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition," the FM said.

Further, the buyer shall be liable to withhold tax on payments made for the purchase of such asset at the rate of 1 per cent as withholding tax, said Saurrav Sood, Practice Leader, International tax, SW India.

The finance minister also said the central bank will introduce a digital currency in the next financial year using blockchain and other supporting technology.

