Budget 2022: Cryptocurrency tax introduced; here's what experts have to say

Reacting to the budget announcements on crypto, Archit Gupta, founder and CEO - Clear, said the government has brought in a 30 per cent tax on cryptos income, where no deduction for any expenses except the cost of acquisition shall be allowed. The gift of virtual assets will also be taxed for the recipient. “This clears the air on taxes for cryptos, however, there are several types of incomes people earn from cryptos and hopefully more clarity will be available in the Budget documents," he added.