Budget 2022: Farmers will prosper due to govt steps, says PM Modi
The Union Budget 2022-23 presented in the parliament on Tuesday has numerous provisions for transforming the agriculture sector from which farmers will benefit, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Twitter post. 

“There are many provisions in this Budget aimed at transforming the agriculture sector including ensuring credit, record MSP, boosting food processing and encouraging start-ups in the sector. I am confident that the hardworking small farmers will prosper thanks to these steps," said the PM. 

 

