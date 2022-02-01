1 min read.Updated: 01 Feb 2022, 07:49 PM ISTLivemint
The PM had earlier in the day congratulated Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for a 'people-friendly and progressive budget'
The Union Budget 2022-23 presented in the parliament on Tuesday has numerous provisions for transforming the agriculture sector from which farmers will benefit, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Twitter post.
“There are many provisions in this Budget aimed at transforming the agriculture sector including ensuring credit, record MSP, boosting food processing and encouraging start-ups in the sector. I am confident that the hardworking small farmers will prosper thanks to these steps," said the PM.