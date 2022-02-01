Budget 2022: Farmers will prosper due to govt steps, says PM Modi

Budget 2022: Farmers will prosper due to govt steps, says PM Modi1 min read . 07:49 PM IST
The PM had earlier in the day congratulated Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for a 'people-friendly and progressive budget'
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The PM had earlier in the day congratulated Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for a 'people-friendly and progressive budget'
The Union Budget 2022-23 presented in the parliament on Tuesday has numerous provisions for transforming the agriculture sector from which farmers will benefit, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Twitter post.
The Union Budget 2022-23 presented in the parliament on Tuesday has numerous provisions for transforming the agriculture sector from which farmers will benefit, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Twitter post.
“There are many provisions in this Budget aimed at transforming the agriculture sector including ensuring credit, record MSP, boosting food processing and encouraging start-ups in the sector. I am confident that the hardworking small farmers will prosper thanks to these steps," said the PM.
“There are many provisions in this Budget aimed at transforming the agriculture sector including ensuring credit, record MSP, boosting food processing and encouraging start-ups in the sector. I am confident that the hardworking small farmers will prosper thanks to these steps," said the PM.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!